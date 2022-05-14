Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 16,025 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group comprises 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of VPG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $425.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.