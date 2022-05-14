TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TimkenSteel in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TMST opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 156.0% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 202,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.