TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Boston Partners increased its position in TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,107,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,573. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

