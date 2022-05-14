Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 1.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Titan Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

