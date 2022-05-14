Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 437,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,607. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

