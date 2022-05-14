Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as low as C$2.27. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 69,660 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$5.75 price target on Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$102.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.72.

Titanium Transportation Group ( CVE:TTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

