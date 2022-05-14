Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

