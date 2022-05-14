Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 24,486,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

