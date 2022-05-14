TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the quarter. TopBuild accounts for 4.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 7.47% of TopBuild worth $678,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $198.18. The stock had a trading volume of 259,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

