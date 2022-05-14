TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 280,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TORM stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $906.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TORM will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
