TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 280,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TORM stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $906.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TORM will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

