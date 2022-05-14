Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
TTP stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
