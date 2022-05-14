TOWER (TOWER) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

TOWER (TOWER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a market cap of $1.80 million and $720,153.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.39 or 0.99799935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00104815 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.