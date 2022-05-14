TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TPCO from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,417. TPCO has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

