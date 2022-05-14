TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Purchases $18,500.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,018 shares in the company, valued at $466,233.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Charles Theuer purchased 2,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Charles Theuer acquired 4,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Charles Theuer purchased 2,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Charles Theuer acquired 4,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer acquired 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $2,940.00.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

