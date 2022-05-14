TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen reduced their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

