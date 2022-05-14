Treat DAO Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

