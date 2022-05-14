Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

