Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 5%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 4,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

