Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 253.86 ($3.13).

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,043. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.33. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 190.90 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

