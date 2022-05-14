Truist Financial Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $36.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.