Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 92.2% in April

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $8,380,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 460,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 360,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,243,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.