Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

