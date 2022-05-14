Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $10,613,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

