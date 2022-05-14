TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 246.42% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

TSP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TuSimple by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after buying an additional 3,142,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

