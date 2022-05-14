Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.