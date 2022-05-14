Tycoon Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 41% lower against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $218,342.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

