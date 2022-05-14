U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.92 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.94.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.