UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a one year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.01 and its 200 day moving average is €28.99.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

