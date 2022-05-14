UBS Group Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on T. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.92.

TSE T opened at C$31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.18 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.95.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.339 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.51%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

