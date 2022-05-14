Unicly Chris McCann Collection 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $411.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $50,769.57 and $411.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00528851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00038121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,839.61 or 2.02627197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

