Unido EP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,363.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $63,363.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

