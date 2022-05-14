Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 197.7% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $230.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

