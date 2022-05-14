United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $16.97. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 5,808 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

