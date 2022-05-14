United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $16.97. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 5,808 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.13%.
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
