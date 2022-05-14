United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $72,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

