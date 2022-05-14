UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after buying an additional 475,540 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.40. 2,453,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.46. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

