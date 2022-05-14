Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 287,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,185. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

