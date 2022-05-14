Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,932,412 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $30.30.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.