Unslashed Finance Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $14,404.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,959.81 or 2.13546982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

