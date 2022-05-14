Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $29.70. 110,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,334,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

