Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $29.70. 110,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,334,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.