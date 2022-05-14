Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

