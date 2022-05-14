USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $12,109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.