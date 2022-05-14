UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 568,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,688 in the last quarter.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

