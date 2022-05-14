Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,252. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.