VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

Shares of BJK traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.