VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after buying an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,767,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,255,000.
NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $78.43.
