Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 4,350,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

