Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.