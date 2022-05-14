Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

