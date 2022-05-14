Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $188.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average of $214.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

