Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $369.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,377,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.02 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.